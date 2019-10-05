Amit Shah holds meeting with forces posted along border areas

In the backdrop of inputs about Pakistan pushing terrorists into Kashmir and the rest of India, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a high-level meeting at North Block with directors general (DGs) of the various forces posted along the borders.

The meeting was attended by BSF DG V K Johri, SSB DG Kumar Rajesh Chandra, ITBP DG S S Deswal, and Assam Rifles D G Sukhdeep Sangwan, among other senior officer of the forces and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Sources said issues related to the security of all borders, but particularly the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, were discussed at the meeting.

Shah later tweeted, “Had a meeting with all DGs of the Border guarding forces and senior officers of MHA. National security is Modi government’s top most priority, discussed in detail how to further strengthen our border security.”

Sources said the forces that participated in the meeting, barring the Assam Rifles, also have several companies deployed in Kashmir for law and order duties since August 5, when the Centre struck down the special powers accorded to J&K.

Shah is also learned to have discussed issues related to ceasefire violations on the India-Pakistan border and measures required to ensure safety of border population. He also took stock of activities associated with transgression of Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control with China and the illegal immigration on the border with Bangladesh.