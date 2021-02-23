scorecardresearch
Monday, February 22, 2021
Amit Shah holds meeting over Covid vaccine drive

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 1:50:18 am
Amit Shah and Harsh Vardhan at the meeting. (PTI)

In the backdrop of fresh spurt in Covid-19 cases, Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a meeting to review the vaccination drive.

The meeting, also attended by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Principal Secretary to PM P K Mishra and Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, is learnt to have expressed satisfaction at the way the vaccination drive has gone on until now. “Based on the experience, the road map for the next phase of the vaccination drive was discussed,” a Home Ministry official said.

The first phase of the vaccination drive has included healthcare workers. The government is likely to soon announce which group of citizens will be administered the vaccine in the next phase.

On Monday, the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered to healthcare and frontline workers crossed 1.14 crore, it was informed. “These include 64,25,060 health care workers (67.3%) who have taken the 1st dose and 11,15,542 who have taken the 2nd dose, along with 38,83,492 frontline line workers (1st dose),” a ministry statement said.

The Centre also said that eight states have vaccinated more than 75 per cent of the registered HCWs for the first dose: Bihar, Tripura, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

The ongoing campaign has also coincided with a spurt in cases of Covid in certain states such as Maharashtra and Kerala.

