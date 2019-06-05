Amit Shah holds meet with top Cabinet ministers on oil

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with top Cabinet ministers including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at his North Block office. Sources said the meeting was related to petroleum trade and issues in trade with Mozambique.

On his way to the meeting, Pradhan told The Indian Express that he was going to meet his party chief. His arrival was preceded by a meeting between Shah and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

An official privy to details of the meeting said, “It was related to some technical aspects of the petroleum sector.” No further details were shared by the Home Ministry on the subject. While Jaishankar, Pradhan and Goyal left within an hour, Sitharaman stayed longer.

BJP leaders Bhupendra Yadav and Uma Bharati had also come visiting Shah, but they maintained they had nothing to do with the meeting of Cabinet ministers and that they had come to meet Shah in his capacity of BJP president.

Earlier, Shah held a meeting on Jammu and Kashmir, where Additional Secretary Gyanesh Kumar gave a detailed presentation on the security situation in the Valley, pending development projects and the challenges ahead. The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Secretary Border Management B R Sharma and officials from J&K division of the ministry.

Sources said that matters related to big-ticket projects flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were discussed, apart from security for Amarnath Yatra. The state has asked for 300 companies of paramilitary forces to secure Amarnath Yatra in the wake of the Pulwama attack. The Home Minister also held a meeting with officials of the North East division, where Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg briefed Shah about situation in the Northeast.