Amit Shah holds first security meet; Ajit Doval gets Cabinet minister rank

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held his first internal security meeting, with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau Director Rajiv Jain and Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana briefing him about the security situation in the country.

Sources said that the Home Minister was also briefed specifically about developments in Kashmir, the Northeast and Left-Wing Extremism-affected districts. Shah was apprised of security force operations in the Valley during Ramzan.

The 10 am meeting, a routine in the Home Ministry, was also attended by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba.

Meanwhile, the government extended the tenure of Doval for another five years as NSA. He was also elevated to the rank of Cabinet Minister.

An order from the Department of Personnel and Training said that Doval had been appointed NSA by the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet and that his tenure would be co-terminus with that of the Prime Minister or “until further orders”.

Doval met the Home Minister for the second time late afternoon. The purpose of this visit was not known.

During the day, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited Shah. Directors General of BSF, CRPF and NDRF also paid a visit to the Home Minister.