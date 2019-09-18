Amit Shah: Never asked for imposing Hindi over regional languages 

Amid a raging debate over his appeal for Hindi as the common language across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said he never asked for imposing Hindi over other languages but proposed that other than one’s mother tongue, there should be a common second language and that should be Hindi.

“I never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages and had only requested for learning Hindi as the second language after one’s mother tongue. I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, it’s their choice,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Last week, Shah had pitched for Hindi as a common language for the country, reigniting the debate on the issue even as regional satraps in the south said they would oppose any attempt to “impose” the language. Many states, even the BJP-ruled Karnataka, had openly resented his statement. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Hindi language was not the mother tongue of a majority of Indians and his claims that it unifies the country was absurd.

“It is a national responsibility that Hindi expands and prospers. Every language has its own importance. But it is absolutely essential that the entire country has one language that becomes the identity of the nation in the world. If there is any language that can tie the whole country in one thread, it is the most spoken language of Hindi,” Amit Shah had said on the occasion of Hindi Diwas.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan protested against Hindi imposition, saying the battle for the Tamil language would be “exponentially bigger” than the Jallikattu protest.

Amit Shah also deliberated on the NRC exercise in Assam, saying it would be extended on a pan-India scale later. “We will extend NRC to the rest of the country and create a national register of a citizen,” Shah said.

“Can an Indian go and live illegally in the US, UK, Russia? No, then how can other nationals reside in India without legal documentation? That’s why I believe National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented all over the country,” Amit Shah said.