Amit Shah clarifies on rumours: ‘I am perfectly healthy, do not have any disease’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah looks on during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (unseen) interaction with the Chief Ministers of various States/UTs via video conferencing to discuss the situation arising due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2020. (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah looks on during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s (unseen) interaction with the Chief Ministers of various States/UTs via video conferencing to discuss the situation arising due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in New Delhi, Monday, April 27, 2020. (PTI)

Seeking to end the rumours about his health making rounds on social media, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday declared that he is healthy and is not suffering from any disease.

“I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease,” Shah said in a note he posted on Twitter. Sources said the BJP was keen to nix the rumours as “they were false and ill-intended.”

The Home Minister said for the past few days, there have been rumours about his health on social media. “Some even tweeted praying for my death,” Shah said.

The former BJP president said he did not pay attention to the rumours as he was busy in the government’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. “The country is currently fighting a global epidemic, the coronavirus and as I keep busy being the home minister of the country, I did not pay attention to all of this. When this came to my notice late at night, I thought that all these people should enjoy their imaginary thoughts. So I did not give any clarification.”

Amit Shah held a meeting with DGs of all Central Armed Police Force(Source: Twitter/Amit Shah) Amit Shah held a meeting with DGs of all Central Armed Police Force(Source: Twitter/Amit Shah)

“But millions of my party workers and my well-wishers have expressed a lot of concern for the last two days. I cannot ignore their concern. So I want to clarify today that I am perfectly healthy and I do not have any disease,” he said.

Shah even said according to the Hindu belief, rumours about one’s health could strengthen the person further. “So, I would request every such person to give up this meaningless talks and let me do my job and they may go ahead doing theirs,” Shah wrote.

