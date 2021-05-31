Amit Shah has assured draft laws won’t be finalised without consulting locals: Lakshadweep MP

Lakshadweep MP and NCP leader Mohammed Faizal on Monday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the new draft laws for the Union Territory will not be finalised without consulting local representatives.

Earlier in the day, Faizal met Shah to apprise him of the strong disagreement to the draft laws proposed by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel. Following the meeting, Faizal told reporters that he has, in detail, informed Shah about the widespread protests on the islands against the laws.

“He has assured that whatever laws that are under the consideration, they will be sent to Lakshadweep where they will be consulted with the local representatives in the district panchayat. People’s consent will be taken into consideration before they are finalised,” Fazal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Over the last few weeks, public anger has been simmering in the Lakshadweep islands over a number of controversial proposals floated by Patel.

Faizal added that he has sought the removal of Patel who has been pushing for the proposals that range from a ban on beef to disqualification of panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children. He also said people have apprehensions about the draft Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation (LDAR) and the draft Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation.

He added that his party president Sharad Pawar has sought a meeting with Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to further discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Assembly has passed a bipartisan resolution extending solidarity to the people of Lakshadweep and demanding the recall of Patel over his controversial proposals.