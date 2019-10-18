Amit Shah has a history lesson: Don’t blame others, rewriting it our responsibility

Saying it is time to “stop blaming” historians from the Left, British and Mughal eras for the “injustice done to our true history”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday asked historians to “rewrite” India’s history according to “our own viewpoint”.

Addressing a seminar on the 5th-Century Gupta emperor Skandagupta, ‘Guptavanshak-Veer: Skandagupta Vikramaditya’, at the Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Shah said historians need to include 200 important personalities and 25 dynasties.

Recalling the achievements of the Maurya, Magadh, Gupta, Vijayanagar empires, the role of Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji and the sacrifice of the Sikh gurus, he also said: “If it were not for Veer Savarkar, we would have failed to register the 1857 war of independence as part of our history and would have been seeing it from the eyes of the British.”

History, he said, has a characteristic. “Only those who change someone’s rule are noted by history. Our emperors never tried to snatch someone’s kingdom. They never tried to spread their kingdoms and history did not take them into consideration.”

“Apne itihas ko sanjone ki, apne itihas ko sanvarne ki, apne itihas ko phir se rewrite karne ki zimmedari desh ki hoti hai, janata ki hoti hai, desh ke itihaskaron ki hoti hai. Kab tak hum angrezon ko koste rahenge ki hamare saath anyay hua. Kaun rok raha hai hame likhne se? Aaj desh swatantra hai (Putting together our history, embellishing it and rewriting it is the responsibility of the country, its people and historians. We need to stop cursing the British for doing us injustice. Who is stopping us from writing? The country is independent),” he told the gathering.

“We do not have to get in conflict with anyone and let others write what they are writing. We will write history as we see it, and because it will contain the truth, it will be popular… We cannot keep blaming the Left (vaampanthi), the British historians and Mughal historians for this. Can our historians not make 200 personalities who helped Indians reach here, and 25 dynasties which gave a lot to the world, a part of our history? This is the time when our historians need to rewrite our history as per a new vision,” he said.