Amit Shah, Harsimrat blame Congress hand, political patronage in 1984 riots

Reacting to conviction of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar in a 1984 riots case, BJP chief Amit Shah Monday stated that no one had any doubt about the Congress’s “role in the riots”, while Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the courts have now “also made it clear that justice was denied to 1984 victims due to political patronage”.

Hailing the Delhi High Court verdict as “historic and landmark”, Harsimrat in Chandigarh said that it has made the “wheels of justice, (which were) stalled by the Congress, moving again”. She also demanded action against the Gandhi family for allegedly “extending political patronage to the perpetrators” of the riots.

In multiple tweets, Shah stated, “No one ever had any doubt on the Congress’ role in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Their leaders and workers went on rampage raising provocative slogans, raping women and murdering men in cold blood. Yet no one was ever punished despite multiple commissions and several eyewitnesses.” The victims of the riots, he stated, had lost all hope for justice because those responsible for the crime enjoyed patronage of the Congress leadership.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting up an SIT in 2015, Shah stated the verdict on Kumar has again assured victims that “criminals of 1984” will not go free.

Addressing the media, along with SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Chandigarh, Harsimrat said not only Sajjan, but the entire Congress had been placed in the dock with the court’s verdict.

“Look at the extent of political patronage — one accused is sworn in as Chief Minister, and another is being awarded life term by the court,” she told the media, referring to Kamal Nath’s swearing-in as Madhya Pradesh CM.

Nath has said that he is being targeted for political reasons, and maintained that there is no case or chargesheet against him.

Attacking the Gandhi family, Harsimrat said, “I want to ask Rahul Gandhi why he had said a few months ago that the Congress had no hand in 1984 (riots).”

The Union minister accused the Congress, and the Gandhi family, of “misusing Delhi Police, the CBI and every platform for 34 years to clean out every kind of proof, and ensuring that they pressured, threatened and scared every witness”.

She also hailed Modi for reopening the cases that had been “closed by Congress”, and for forming an SIT to probe the cases afresh. “Today, not only against Kamal Nath, not only against Jagdish Tytler, not only against Sajjan Kunar, there are 186 cases reopened by the SIT,” she said.