Kedarnath to Kanyakumari, infiltrators will be driven out: Amit Shah in Uttarakhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the 'Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, 4 Saal Bemisaal' programme organised on the occasion of the completion of four years of the state government, in Haridwar on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Stating that infiltrators from Kedarnath to Kanyakumari will be driven out, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for clearing encroachments from 10,000 acres of government land in the state.

“The government is committed to removing every infiltrator from the country,” he said, marking four years of the BJP government with Dhami at the helm. Shah commended Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, saying that it would help prevent unnatural demographic changes.

Referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, he said that anyone who is not an Indian citizen should have their name removed from the voter list, adding that clean voter lists are essential for protecting democracy. The Union Home Minister addressed a rally in Haridwar under the ‘Jan Jan Ki Sarkar, Char Saal Bemisaal’ programme.