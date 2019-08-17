Amit Shah hails Modi over Art 370 move: Cong couldn’t do it in 72 years

Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on scrapping of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 within 75 days of coming to power in its second term, while the previous Congress-led governments could not do so in “72 years”. He blamed this on that party’s “vote-bank greed”.

“Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A is a big milestone for the unity and integrity of India and now there is no impediment,” he said in his first public meeting after the government move.

Shah blew the poll bugle in Haryana as he urged the state to give the party 75-plus seats in the upcoming Assembly elections so that Manohar Lal Khattar once again forms the government.

“From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, ‘Maa Bharti’ today is rejoicing that Modi has removed Article 370. We had been saying that Kashmir is an integral part of India, but Article 370 was giving some sort of message that something is still unfinished,” he said, describing its undoing as the “biggest work” done by the Modi government in its second term so far.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day announcement on creating the post of Chief of Defence Staff will strengthen the country’s defence manifold.

Polls are due in Haryana in October. “Earlier, Haryana was known for shady land deals. Selection to government jobs had turned into a business. But Khattar eliminated it. In one term, he turned corruption into ‘bhoot kaal’ (past tense),” he said.