Amit Shah: Govt ensured welfare of poor irrespective of religion

BJP President Amit Shah on Thursday took on the Opposition over the alleged minority appeasement and said it was the Narendra Modi government that has ensured welfare of the poor irrespective of their religion.

Advertising

Shah, while addressing a BJP Minority Morcha meeting in the national capital, claimed that no major communal riot occurred in states where his party is in power. “I want to ask those who indulge in politics of appeasement, you ruled for decades, what did you do for the minorities? BJP believes in the development of all which includes minorities,” Shah said at the inaugural session of the BJP minority wing’s convention.

Asserting that the BJP is committed to the welfare of people irrespective of their religion, Shah took a dig at the Congress, saying those who claimed that minorities have the first right on the country’s resources have done nothing for them. He also cited the Modi government’s push for the passage of the triple talaq Bill, which calls for imprisonment of Muslim men over instant divorce, to say that the party-led government wanted to give justice to Muslim women.

The school dropout rate of Muslim girls has fallen to 32 per cent from 72, he said, adding that the government’s schemes to connect the poor with power and LPG connections has benefited Muslim women as well.