Amit Shah: Governors’ role important in meeting India’s COP26 goals and implementing NEP

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urged governors of all states to take initiatives to create awareness among the general public about climate change so that COP26 goals set by India can be achieved. He also requested governors to play an active role in ensuring the National Education Policy (NEP) is implemented on the ground.

“In the recently concluded COP26 meet, the PM has set an ambitious goal before the world. And India has led this summit in a way that has amazed the world. To achieve these goals between 2030 and 2070, the role of our next generation will be very important. I urge you to create awareness through campaigns in schools and colleges and also among the general public. Till a feeling to achieve these goals is generated among the general public, it will be difficult to achieve these goals. The government will do its part, but governor houses need to work on connecting people with it,” Shah said addressing the 51st Governors’ Conference at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Speaking about the role of governor houses in implementing NEP, Shah said, “PM has announced the National Education Policy through which an education seeped in Indian values has been imagined. Even today about 70 per cent of universities are under the control of state governments. More than 80 per cent of the country’s students are in these universities. You are the chancellors of these universities. So your role in implementing the education policy on the ground becomes very important.”

President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the 51st Conference of Governors and Lt Governors today at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/0mR9IvwQa9 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 11, 2021

Shah said that the Cabinet has decided to celebrate November 15, which is the birthday of tribal icon Birsa Munda, as the Adi Jaati Gaurav Diwas. “We plan to celebrate it over a week from November 15 to November 22. This is an attempt to recognise the contribution of the tribal population in preserving Indian culture, taking forward our traditions or the freedom struggle,” he said.

The home minister spoke at length on the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. “The country and all states have successfully dealt with the pandemic. And today, after completing over 100 crore vaccinations, we have almost come out of the shadow of the pandemic. The way we dealt with the pandemic under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi with the principle of “Ek Rashtra, Ek Jan, aur Ek Man” (One nation, one people and one heart), the entire world is appreciating our battle and eventual success,” he said.

Shah said that during the pandemic, the PM guided the states by speaking to chief ministers of all states 20 times through video conference and several times personally. He also spoke to governors on what they can do to deal with the situation, Shah said.

He said governor houses have worked actively towards creating awareness among the people, ensuring essential supplies and boosting the morale of the subjects. He said they became centres of inspiration for corona warriors and several programmes were held to boost their morale and support them.

“The goal of 100 crore vaccination that we have achieved through the indigenous vaccine has amazed the world. The entire world is not only appreciating our vaccination programme but also analysing and several people are coming here to study and practice it. This is a matter of great satisfaction for all of us,” he said.