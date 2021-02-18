Amit Shah: Will probe graft in disbursal of Amphan funds in Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday flagged off the final leg of the BJP’s five-phase ‘Parivartan Yatra’ in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Addressing a huge crowd of supporters in Namkhana village of the South 24 Parganas district, Shah said the BJP’s fight is to make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’. He added that this was also a “fight between his party’s booth workers and the syndicate of TMC.”

Launching the fifth ‘Poribortan Yatra’, the Home Minister said the party’s aim is not to remove the Mamata Banerjee government but to ensure that there is a “change in the situation in West Bengal; a change in the situation of the poor of the state; a change in situation of women of the state”.

He further stated that the BJP government will provide more than 33 per cent reservation to women in West Bengal if it comes to power in the state.

Further targeting Mamata Banerjee, he alleged that the chief minister had stopped Durga Puja and Saraswati Puja in the state. “Shouldn’t Durga Puja take place in West Bengal? Court permission needs to be obtained for it. Shouldn’t Saraswati Puja take place? She had stopped it. Only after BJP’s pressure, she was seen worshipping goddess Saraswati. Didi, Bengal knows that you stopped ‘Saraswati pujan’ in schools,” Shah said.

Shah also said that if voted to power the BJP government will probe corruption in the disbursal of Amphan relief funds, adding that a task force will be constituted to save lives from cyclones, environmental disasters.

Once again taking potshots at Mamata, he said “‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan is symbol of anti-appeasement politics” and added: “West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee gets angry at ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan due to her appeasement politics”.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Shah, who visited the headquarters of the charitable organisation, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, said the path trodden by the BSS will significantly help India to transform into a self-reliant country. He said the BSS will hopefully continue to move forward on the path it has travelled so far and pave the way for a new ‘Hindustan’.

Paying obeisance to Bharat Sevashram Sangha founder Swami Pranavananda on his 125th birth anniversary, Shah told the monks that the organisation was formed at a time when it was most needed.

After having a limited presence in politically polarised Bengal for decades, BJP has emerged as the main rival of the ruling Trinamool Congress after winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 general elections, only four less than the TMC tally of 22.

With the BJP’s strength increasing in the state in the last few years, its leaders are upbeat that the party will be able to end Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s 10-year rule in the state polls.

Election to the 294-member state Assembly is expected in April-May this year.

– With PTI inputs