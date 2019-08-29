Amit Shah: Era of third degree over, use forensics to nail criminals

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the era of third degree torture to solve crimes was over and that police must increasingly use forensic science to investigate cases. He also announced setting up of a forensic science university and called for a nationwide discussion on amendments needed in the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Shah was speaking at an event to mark the 29th Foundation Day of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at the agency’s headquarters at Mahipalpur.

According to MHA, Shah expounded on the need for old systems to adapt with changing times and revamp policing techniques. “Old methods need to be readopted. Merely phone tapping is not good enough,” he said.

The Home Minister said maintenance of law and order was of utmost importance to realise PM Narendra Modi’s dream of a 5 trillion dollar economy. He highlighted the role of a modern and robust police force as essential towards development, and said the BPR&D was playing the role of a national police think tank.

Insisting that police should be ahead of crimes and criminal-minded people, Shah said, “The era of third degree is gone. Use forensics as evidence to nail criminals.”

Calling for the establishment of a National Police University and Forensic Science University, Shah said this would help create skilled manpower to tackle complex cases requiring advanced forensic science. He also noted the growing gap between demand and supply of forensic science skills in the country. “If a 12th pass student wants to make a career in policing, there should be an established system that he can avail of to ease his entry. BPR&D has made a proposal and the same will be put before Cabinet soon,” Shah said.

Shah called for a countrywide consultative process to make changes in IPC and CrPC and encouraged BPR&D to play a leading role.