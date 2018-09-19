Amit Shah’s dig at Rahul: Doubt if he knows about rabi, kharif crops

Shah accused the previous Congress government of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) merely by a few rupees each time – increasing it by “Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 15 and Rs 20”. Shah accused the previous Congress government of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) merely by a few rupees each time – increasing it by “Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 15 and Rs 20”.

BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he was doubtful if the Congress president knew when the Rabi or Kharif crops are cultivated and claimed that the opposition party cannot protect farmers’ interests. Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on the last day of his three-day visit to the poll-bound state, Shah accused the previous Congress government of increasing the minimum support price (MSP) merely by a few rupees each time – increasing it by “Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 15 and Rs 20”.

“What do they know of farmers’ distress? Somebody ask Rahul Baba when is Rabi or Kharif crop cultivated. He doesn’t even know this,” Shah said. Rabi crops are sown in winter and harvested in spring, while Kharif or summer crops are sown in the beginning of monsoon and harvested at the end of the season. The BJP chief said that for 70 years, farmers have been demanding MSP that is one-and-a-half-times the cost of production, but they hadn’t been granted it until now.

“For 40 years, no one raised the compensation to farmers. But the Narendra Modi government made several changes to this,” he said, adding that the criteria for granting compensation was reduced from 50 per cent crop damage to 33 per cent, while the compensation was doubled.

He said that under the BJP state governments, agricultural income rose by about 10 per cent, while in Congress-ruled states it stayed in the negative. During the “Sonia Gandhi-Manmohan Singh government it was minus 0.2 per cent” while now it is “over 10 per cent in Gujarat, over 15 per cent in Rajasthan and over 18 per cent in Madhya Pradesh”, Shah claimed.

