Non-Muslim refugees will live as Indians with honour: Amit Shah

Defending the government’s decision to bring in the new Citizenship law, Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said it will ensure that non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan get Indian nationality and live in the country with honour.

Shah also challenged the people, who are against the new law, to oppose the legislation as much as they can. “Come what may, the Modi government will ensure that these refugees get Indian citizenship and live as Indians with honour,” he said at an event in New Delhi.

The Union Minister’s remarks came after PM Modi hit out at Congress for spreading hatred in the name of CAA. Speaking a rally in Jharkhand on Tuesday, the PM challenged the opposition to declare if they are ready to give Indian citizenship to all people from Pakistan. “Citizenship (Amendment) Act neither takes away the rights of an Indian nor harms him in any manner. I dare Congress, its friends to publicly declare they are prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis,” said Modi.

Shah, along with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also echoed PM Modi’s tweets in which he called for peace and said that “no Indian has anything to worry” over the amended citizenship law, which has triggered a nationwide agitation.

Posting a series of tweets the morning after at least 100 protesters were injured when police stormed the Jamia campus in Delhi, Modi said the “violent protests” were “unfortunate and deeply distressing” and pointed to “vested interests” who “divide us and create disturbance”.

Following the passing of Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha on December 11, there were violent protests in Assam. On Sunday, the police barged into the premised of Delhi-based Jamia university and lathi-charged students protesting against the contentious Citizenship Act.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

