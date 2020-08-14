Amit Shah says he has tested negative for Covid, to stay in home isolation for few days

Amit Shah tested positive for the virus on August 2.

Nearly a fortnight after contracting the novel coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said he has tested negative for the infection and added that he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.

“Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The 55-year-old BJP leader was hospitalised after having tested positive for the virus on August 2. Sharing the news on Twitter, Shah had then advised people who came in contact with him in days before to get themselves tested and go under isolation. “On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Amit Shah tweeted.

Later that day, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive for coronavirus. He has been discharged from Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from the infection on August 10.

