Amit Shah, under post-Covid care, has recovered; likely to be discharged shortly: AIIMS

The home minister had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection on August 2.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS last week for post-Covid care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, the hospital said in a statement on Saturday.

Shah was admitted to AIIMS on August 18 as he complained of “fatigue and body aches” after he returned a negative result to Covid testing.

The senior BJP leader was earlier admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon after testing positive for the infectious disease. He was the first member of the Union Cabinet to test positive for the infection.

After testing negative for Covid, Shah had tweeted, “Today my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”

He had even hoisted the national flag at his residence on Independence Day. He was advised by doctors to stay in home isolation for a few days.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd