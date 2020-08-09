Amit Shah tests negative for Covid-19, says Manoj Tiwari; deletes tweet later

Amit Shah had said he tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2. (File photo) Amit Shah had said he tested positive for Covid-19 on August 2. (File photo)

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari deleted his tweet soon after claiming that Home Minister Amit Shah has tested negative for Covid-19. “Home Minister Amit Shah ji’s Covid report showed he is negative,” Tiwari had tweeted in Hindi.

Soon after the tweet went viral, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) clarified that the Home Minister is yet to undergo a Covid test. Read in Malayalam

On August 2, Amit Shah had said he tested positive for Covid-19

“On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request those who came in contact with me in last few days to get tested for coronavirus and isolate themselves,” Shah had tweeted. Read in Bangla

So far, more than two dozen politicians, including Amit Shah, BS Yediyurappa, Siddaramaiah, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karti Chidambaram, among others, have contracted the virus. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was, however, discharged earlier this week.

