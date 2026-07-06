Centre will start cooperative life insurance firm on the lines of Bharat Taxi: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said Bharat Taxi would be available in every state in the next two years. (File Photo)

Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced on Monday that the central government would soon launch a cooperative life insurance company and a utility aggregator cooperative on the lines of Bharat Taxi, India’s first cooperative-based taxi service.

“We are set to develop a utility aggregator cooperative on the lines of Bharat Taxi in the near future. Building on the success of the IFFCO-Tokio insurance model, we are also going to establish a cooperative life insurance company, which will significantly advance the cooperative sector in the insurance domain,” Shah said at an event organised on the occasion of the fifth foundation day ceremony of the Ministry of Cooperation.