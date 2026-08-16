‘People will never forgive…’: Amit Shah slams Congress, Sonia Gandhi over Vande Mataram row

Shah said that the Congress had not given Vande Mataram its due respect and forgotten it. (Express File photos)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday attacked Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over the party’s Independence Day function in New Delhi, saying that it humiliated Vande Matram and that people will never forgive such a sin.

Speaking at a programme in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh, where a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was unveiled, Shah said that the Congress had not given Vande Mataram its due respect and forgotten it.

He said: “Vande Mataram bolte bolte hazaron laakhon log phansi ke phande par chadh gaye, goliyan khayi thi, laathiyan khai thi, kai saal jail mein rahe. Vote bank ke lalach mein Congress ne Vande Mataram ko bhula diya tha (While chanting Vande Mataram, thousands of people went to the gallows, faced bullets, endured lathi charges, and spent many years in jail. But in the greed for vote bank, Congress had forgotten Vande Mataram).”