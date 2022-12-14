Karnataka-Maharashtra border row: Amit Shah asks CMs not to make any claim till SC verdict

Amid the ongoing border row involving BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers and told them that neither of the states will make any claim or demand till the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue.

Shah said a six-member team will be formed with three ministers each from Maharashtra and Karnataka to address states’ border issues. Briefing the media, Shah said, “A committee will be constituted under a senior IPS officer to ensure that the law and order situation is maintained in the states and no one is troubled.”

#WATCH | Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue after his meeting with the CMs of the two States pic.twitter.com/3Sv80LgEbk — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

He said the discussion was held in a positive atmosphere and both the CMs, keeping a positive approach, agreed that the boundary issues the states are currently facing should be resolved in following a constitutional path. It was decided that none of the states will come up with any claim or demand until the Supreme Court announces its verdict on the dispute and the six-member committee submits its report, Shah said.

Shah said that through the interaction at the meeting, it also came to light that some fake Twitter handles propagating fake news have been adding to the woes by provoking people of both states and aggravating the situation.

“Some fake Twitter handles have been generated in the names of prominent leaders. The situation is serious because posts from such fake handles trigger the sentiments of people from both the states, and then, incidents happen. Hence it has been decided that FIRs will be registered in such cases, and the people responsible for this will be exposed,” he stated.

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border row escalated into violence last week after vehicles from both states were attacked and defaced in Belagavi and Pune, respectively. With the issue generating heated political debate in Maharashtra, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis called Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, expressing his displeasure.