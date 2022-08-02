Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tuesday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that seeks to give citizenship to illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians will be implemented once the Covid vaccination drive is over.

Shah gave this assurance to Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition in West Bengal assembly, when he met him in Parliament House Tuesday to take up the matters related to the functioning of BJP in West Bengal as well as the organisation issues. After the meeting, Adhikari said the Home Minister has conveyed to him that the Central Government will go ahead with the long-pending implementation of the CAA once the third dose of Covid vaccination is completed.

The government has launched the precautionary dose vaccination in April and it is expected to be completed in nine months.

Adhikari, who met Shah, also took up other issues related to the BJP’s ongoing political fight with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) that is ruling West Bengal. Adhikari said he has given a list of 100 TMC leaders against whom there should be action on corruption.

The CAA was passed by Parliament on December 11, 2019 and got notified the next day. The Central government is yet to frame rules for the Act although there have been vociferous demands from different quarters, including from the northeastern states.

Shah has maintained that the CAA will be enforced despite vehement protests from Opposition parties.