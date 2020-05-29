Shah dials CMs, discusses road ahead; Cabinet Secy meets states

Amit Shah was referring to the ‘Shramik Special’ trains that are being operated by the Centre to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations. (PTI) Amit Shah was referring to the ‘Shramik Special’ trains that are being operated by the Centre to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations. (PTI)

Days ahead of the fourth lockdown drawing to a close, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of all states over the phone to discuss the road ahead.

“The Home Minister spoke to all Chief Ministers and took stock of the Covid situation in all states. The discussions largely focused on the road ahead. Also part of the discussions were relaxations that would be required in the next phase of the lockdown to further open the economy,” a home ministry official said.

Multiple states have suggested further opening of the economy and social life. Karnataka has already written to the Centre for opening of malls and multiplexes from June 1 while Goa is planning to open restaurants beginning Monday. Many states are also nudging the Centre on relaxations for holding religious events as multiple festivals are scheduled in June and July.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting with all states on Covid-19 preparedness, with a special focus on 13 cities which constitute about 70 per cent of the cases in the country. Before the fourth lockdown was imposed, the government had focused on 30 cities that had 79 per cent of the total cases, which has seemingly now been whittled down to 13 cities that require focus.

These cities are Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur. Chiefs of municipal corporations and district collectors from these cities were present at the meeting along with Chief Secretaries and senior officials of states.

