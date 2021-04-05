Bastar attack: Amit Shah reaches Chhattisgarh, to hold high-level meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Chhattisgarh on Monday to hold a high-level meeting in connection with the Maoist attack in the state’s Bastar region that claimed the lives of 22 security personnel.

Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, paid tributes to the soldiers and laid wreaths on their coffins in Jagdalpur.

#WATCH: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel lay wreath at the coffins of 14 security personnel who lost their lives in the Naxal attack, in Jagdalpu pic.twitter.com/fyHZSE6mjG — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

During his visit, Shah will also meet some of the injured security personnel in a hospital, a home ministry official said. It will be Shah’s first visit to the Bastar region after assuming the charge of Union Home Minister, he added.

In Jagdalpur, the wreath was laid on the mortal remains of 14 security personnel, while tributes would be paid to the other deceased jawans at the Bijapur district headquarters, the official said.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Maoist attack: How a massive security operation was planned and how it went wrong

Following this, Shah will chair a high-level meeting at the Police Coordination Centre in Jagdalpur on the Left Wing Extremism situation. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior officials of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force will attend the meeting, the official informed.

Shah will then leave for the Basaguda camp of the CRPF in Bijapur and will have an interaction with the CRPF and state police personnel there. He will later go to Raipur and visit three hospitals where the injured personnel are admitted.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the CRPF chief’s statement that the operation was not an intel failure as around 30 Maoists were killed. “If there was no intelligence failure then a 1:1 death ratio means it was a poorly designed and incompetently executed operation. Our Jawans are not cannon fodder to be martyred at will,” Rahul wrote on Twitter.

Twenty-two security personnel were killed and 31 others injured in a gunfight with Maoists between Jonaguda and Tekalguda villages along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts on Saturday.

(With inputs from PTI)