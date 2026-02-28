Amit Shah chairs high-level meet to review security in Bihar border districts

A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security concerns in districts along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, with directions issued to tighten border management, remove encroachments and strengthen financial oversight in the region.

The review focused on illegal constructions near border areas, illegal migration, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), encroachment on No Man’s Land, and unauthorised financial flows. The Home Minister directed strict enforcement of a “zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly in forest and uninhabited areas”, and ordered the immediate removal of encroachments identified along No Man’s Land.

Administrative verification processes were also discussed. After completion of the SIR, authorities will verify all reported death cases through due process. Upon confirmation, deletions and updates will be carried out across official databases, including UID records, driving licences, PAN data and other government documents “to ensure accuracy and prevent misuse”.