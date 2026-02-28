Amit Shah chairs high-level meet to review security in Bihar border districts

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
2 min readPatnaFeb 28, 2026 05:36 AM IST
Amit Shah, Amit Shah meet to review security in Bihar border districts, Bihar border districts security review, Bihar border districts security, Indian express news, current affairsUnion Home Minister Amit Shah, Union MoS Nityanand Rai and Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary in Purnea on Friday. PTI
A high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed security concerns in districts along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar, with directions issued to tighten border management, remove encroachments and strengthen financial oversight in the region.

The review focused on illegal constructions near border areas, illegal migration, circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), encroachment on No Man’s Land, and unauthorised financial flows. The Home Minister directed strict enforcement of a “zero-tolerance policy against illegal constructions, particularly in forest and uninhabited areas”, and ordered the immediate removal of encroachments identified along No Man’s Land.

Administrative verification processes were also discussed. After completion of the SIR, authorities will verify all reported death cases through due process. Upon confirmation, deletions and updates will be carried out across official databases, including UID records, driving licences, PAN data and other government documents “to ensure accuracy and prevent misuse”.

A door-to-door survey will be conducted to verify individuals reported as migrated but who were absent during verification. Officials said the exercise would ensure that “no genuine voter is erroneously deleted”.

Financial compliance along the border districts formed a key component of the review. District Magistrates have been given enhanced responsibility to ensure that all banks, including cooperative banks, comply with RBI norms. Banks have been directed to report high-value cash transactions and ensure PAN linkage with accounts.

An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment.

