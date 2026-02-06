‘We must find technological solutions’: Hailing BSF jawans at forward post, Amit Shah cautions about emerging challenges

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday emphasised the need to strengthen border security with modern tools, saying that while the constant vigil and dedication of personnel deployed on the frontlines remain crucial, emerging challenges driven by advanced technology must be countered with equally advanced technological solutions.

Addressing BSF jawans and officers at the forward post of Bobbiyan along the international border at Hiranagar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district, he said, “We all share the common objective to keep the borders secure, but the challenges we faced at the frontiers 60 years ago are completely different from the challenges we face today.”

“While your dedication to maintain constant vigilance on the borders is extremely important, we must also find technological solutions to challenges emerging through advanced technology,” he said.

Lauding BSF jawans for destroying 118 Pakistani posts and two terror launch pads across the border during Operation Sindoor, the Home Minister recalled his promise made at the 60th foundation day of the BSF that its 61st year would be observed as the year of its modernisation and the welfare of its personnel and their families.

“A team of officials in the Home Ministry is working on both these aspects,” he said, adding, “We will come up with a specific plan in the matter.”

Pointing out that the Government of India is ready to spend the funds required to modernise border security through technology, Shah said, “I believe that improved border infrastructure and modern equipment will greatly help you in performing your duties and also try to reduce your difficulties to some extent.”

The Home Minister, who arrived in Jammu late on Thursday night, was accompanied by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka and BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.

Later in the day, Shah also chaired a high-level security review meeting at Lok Bhawan with senior officers from the Union Territory’s administration, police, security forces and intelligence agencies.

His visit comes amid heightened focus on border management to check infiltration of terrorists and the smuggling of weapons and narcotics, as well as stepped-up anti-terror operations that left four Pakistani terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) dead in around a dozen encounters in Kathua, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts over the past two weeks.

Upon his arrival in Jammu, Shah was received by Lt Governor Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and senior BJP leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Sunil Sharma.