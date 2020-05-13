CAPFs canteens to sell only indigenous products from June 1, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said around 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will now use local products. (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said around 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will now use local products. (PTI)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an appeal to make the country “self-reliant” and use local products in the wake of Covid-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday announced that all canteens of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like the CRPF and the BSF will now sell only indigenous products.

The decision will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from June 1, the Home Minister said, adding that around 50 lakh families of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use local products.

Shah also appealed to the people to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same. “If every Indian pledges to use products which are made in India (Swadeshi), the democracy of the country can become self-sufficient in five years,” he tweeted.

The CAPFs— CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG and Assam Rifles— canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.

On Tuesday, PM Modi had declared that India’s combined economic package would be worth Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of GDP, which would make India self-reliant and position it for the post Covid-19 world.

With the third phase of lockdown ending on May 17, the Prime Minister said the fourth stage will be new in form — and the details, which will be drawn up on the basis of suggestions from the state chief ministers, would be announced by May 18.

