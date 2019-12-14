Amit Shah cancels visit to Meghalaya, Arunachal

Follow Us:
Friday, December 13, 2019
By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: December 14, 2019 3:13:36 am
Shah was to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang in Arunachal on Monday.

Home Minister Amit Shah has canceled his visit to Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, scheduled for Sunday and Monday, officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said. The development comes in the backdrop of widespread protests in Assam and Meghalaya against the new citizenship law.

The MHA did not cite any reason behind the cancellation.

Shah was to take part in the passing out parade at the North Eastern Police Academy near Shillong on Sunday and a festival in Tawang in Arunachal the next day.

