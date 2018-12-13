Amit Shah cancels visit to Gita Mahotsav for BJP meet on 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah Thursday cancelled his visit to Haryana’s Kurukshetra, where he was scheduled to inaugurate the main phase of International Gita Mahotsav, ANI reported. Haryana attaches a lot of importance to the event for which it is partnering with Mauritius this time.

Advertising

Instead, Shah is meeting top party leaders in New Delhi today to discuss the BJP’s booth action plan for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The meeting comes two days after the BJP lost elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where it was in power.

The meeting at the party’s national headquarters is scheduled to last seven hours. Shah has asked the national office-bearers, central leaders in charge of states, chiefs of state units and organisation secretaries to come with a report on the progress on the 22-point list of directives he had sent for booth managers. Unlike the other reports, the progress report will have to be specific with numbers and names, said a source.

Shah, who keeps insisting on “winning election by winning booths”, had sent the 22-point programme to all his core group members to see that they were implemented on the ground.

Advertising

The directive, apart from suggestions on organising intellectual meets and coordination with local RSS leaders and temple authorities, also includes directions on collecting the list of those who have smartphones, booking walls and preparing posters, plans to “cut” votes of rival parties and gain them for the BJP and distribute booklets on welfare programmes launched by the central and BJP state governments. According to the directive, each booth manager is supposed to collect names of 10 youths who own bikes, mobile numbers of 10 youths and names of 10 each from OBC, SC and women voters.

The BJP president is scheduled to take stock of the progress and is expected to give suggestions wherever more work is to be done, party sources said. He may also try to coordinate the activities more effectively, a source added.

The party chief has also convened a two-day meeting of office-bearers as well as district presidents of the party’s youth wing from December 15. “The youth wing will have a key role in booth connect programmes and in coordinating the works of different morchas and groups in the electioneering,” said a BJYM leader. The party president had earlier asked the Yuva Morcha workers to connect with voters and reach out with information and materials on government schemes through social media.

Along with this, the BJP plan for a WhatsApp-based campaign through which Shah wants the party to reach out to maximum voters with information on the government’s initiatives for various sections of society.