Amit Shah calls on Advani ahead of hearing in Babri demolition case

LK Advani. (File Photo) LK Advani. (File Photo)

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday called on BJP veteran L K Advani, ahead of the former deputy prime minister’s scheduled hearing in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case.

Shah was accompanied by BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav. Sources said a battery of government lawyers also called on the 92-year-old leader’s residence in connection with the case.

Yadav told The Indian Express that the meeting was a courtesy call. “He is our senior leader and the visit was just a courtesy call.”

On Monday, a special CBI court set July 24 as the date for recording Advani’s statement in the case. His statement under CrPC Section 313 will be recorded via video conferencing.

The Supreme Court has asked the special court to finish the trial in the case by August 31. Conducting regular hearings, the court is recording the statements of 32 accused under Section 313 of CrPC to enable them to plead their innocence, if they so want.

Shah’s visit to Advani also comes weeks before the grand ceremony planned at Ayodhya by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya.

