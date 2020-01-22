Amit Shah: Protesters can protest but we are not going to withdraw CAA

Amit Shah in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Amit Shah in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

UNDERSCORING THE government’s hard line, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Tuesday that those who wish to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act can do so but the new law would not be withdrawn under any circumstance.

Addressing a rally in support of the law in Lucknow, Shah said: “Main aaj Lucknow ki bhumi se danke ki chot pe kehne aya hun, jisko virodh karna hai kar de, Citizenship (Amendment) Bill vapas nahi hone wala hai (Today, I want to say in Lucknow without any hesitation that whoever wants to protest can do so but the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill would not be withdrawn).”

Shah also told the gathering that a sky-high Ram Temple will come up in Ayodhya in the next three months. Targeting the Opposition, Shah said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav can criticise him or his party but if he “speaks against Bharat Mata”, he “will be put behind bars”.

Referring to his presence at the rally, Shah claimed that the need was felt for an awareness campaign for the Act because the Opposition was “spreading rumours”. “Rumours are being spread across the nation… riots are being carried out, arson is being carried out, these protests, this opposition is the result of rumours spread by the Congress, SP, BSP and Trinamool,” he said.

Shah said that under the Act, citizenship would be granted and not taken away from any one.

Speaking at the rally, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that anti-CAA protesters were being paid to commit arson and that people were being misled.

Adityanath also alleged that “there is a conspiracy” against the country and that Opposition parties, including Congress and SP, were “speaking the language of enemies”. “Politics at the cost of the country will not be accepted at any cost,” he said.

