Demolish all illegal structures within 15 km of International Border, Amit Shah says

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday directed the authorities to strictly enforce a zero-tolerance policy against illegal structures within 15 kilometres of the International Border and demolish them, officials said.

Shah issued the directions while chairing a high-level security review meeting in Bikaner to comprehensively assess security-related issues concerning the border districts along the Indo-Pakistan Border (IPB).

It was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, senior state government officials, and District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of five border districts – Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Sri Ganganagar, and Phalodi.

Alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior state government officials. (Photo: X/Amit Shah) Alongside Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the meeting was attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and senior state government officials. (Photo: X/Amit Shah)

It was also decided to formulate a 360-degree security framework for every border district with the idea that an integrated approach “will actively involve local citizens, the state government machinery, and all concerned security agencies to ensure comprehensive and robust border management.”