Those trying to dilute nationalism active on campuses: Amit Shah

BJP national president Amit Shah on Saturday said that people who are trying to “dilute the spirit of nationalism” by raising certain issues are “still active” on college campuses in the country.

Addressing former and current workers of the RSS’s student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here, Shah urged them to work towards finding a solution to this issue. “While we proceed in the direction of change, even today, there are many challenges. Issues aimed at diluting the spirit of nationalism are being raised in (college) hostels. People involved in it are still active in colleges and hostel campuses. We have seen this earlier in many parts of the country,” Shah said.

Though he didn’t elaborate, Shah seemed to be referring to the 2016 incident in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi where controversial slogans were allegedly raised.

To come out of this situation, “ABVP workers should work towards spreading our ideology and ensure that it sustains”, Shah said.

The event was organised by the ABVP as part of its 64th national conference, which was inaugurated on December 27. Shah also lauded the ABVP for its contribution to “protecting democracy” and raising issues concerning society and students.