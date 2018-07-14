BJP’s roots run deeper than ‘paatal’ in Madhya Pradesh, will be impossible for Congress to win, says Amit Shah

Gandhinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party National President Amit Shah inaugurates the session of Youth Parliament of India 2018, in Gandhinagar on Saturday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also seen. (Source: PTI Photo) Gandhinagar: Bhartiya Janta Party National President Amit Shah inaugurates the session of Youth Parliament of India 2018, in Gandhinagar on Saturday. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is also seen. (Source: PTI Photo)

Taunting the Congress for dreaming to form the government in Madhya Pradesh, BJP chief Amit Shah on Saturday asserted that it was impossible to defeat his party in the state because its “roots run deeper than paatal (hell)”.

Shah, who was in Ujjain to flag off Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, described Madhya Pradesh as a tapobhoomi of Kushabhau Thakre and Rajmata Scindia. He claimed that by the time Chouhan finished his yatra, the party would be in a position to get more than 200 seats in the assembly elections due in November.

Describing Chouhan as one of the most successful chief ministers, the BJP chief dared the Opposition party to counter BJP’s claims about development with facts. He went on to assert that ‘kisanputra’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan would become the chief minister again as opposed to the PCC chief Kamal Nath, who he called ‘dhanpati’ .

The BJP president reeled off figures to claim that the Narendra Modi government had allocated two and a half times more money to Madhya Pradesh than the previous UPA government. He also talked about the recent increase in minimum support prices (MSP) for several crops. Shah further asserted that the BJP will again form the government at the Centre in 2019.

Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan also took a dig at the rival party and claimed that many in the Congress were hankering for the CM post. “Tell your sena (party workers) who’s their senapati (general),” he said calling the Congress party a slave of one family. “We have Narendra Modi,” he said while heaping praise on the prime minister.

