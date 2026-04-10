‘BJP will implement UCC in 6 months if voted to power in Bengal’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday released the BJP’s manifesto in Kolkata and promised to implement Uniform Civil Code in the state within six months of being voted to power. He said the BJP manifesto will fulfil Bengal’s dreams and also promised to seal the Bangladesh border to increase security of the nation.

“A BJP government will delete, detect, and deport illegal immigrants from Bengal,” he promised.

Shah said CM Mamata Banerjee has shattered the hopes of people and the public is now “fearful, disillusioned, and is seeking change from the heart”. “In the last 10 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has established itself as a constructive opposition here. Today, we are working as the principal opposition party in the West Bengal Assembly,” he said.

Shah said: “We shall implement Uniform Civil Code in six months if voted to power.”

#WATCH | Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Several BJP-ruled states have implemented the Uniform Civil Code. Within six months, we will implement the UCC in Bengal and ensure that a single, uniform set of laws applies to all citizens across the state… We will not… pic.twitter.com/Ve8axWKHX3 — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

“This manifesto is a path to bring every section of Bengal out of despair. It will show a new way out for farmers surrounded by various kinds of fears… This manifesto will also place before the people of Bengal the roadmap for the developed India envisioned by Prime Minister Modi… The people are frightened and disillusioned. The people want change from the heart… Today we are working as the main opposition party in the Bengal Assembly,” Shah said.

The BJP also promised to constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all instances of political violence — irrespective of the party targeted. “Three White Papers will be introduced to address corruption, political violence, and the restoration of law and order,” Shah said.

#WATCH | Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, “… We will constitute a commission headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate all instances of political violence—regardless of which party was targeted—and ensure that every case is brought to its logical… pic.twitter.com/aYn7Yyvivx — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

What the BJP manifesto promises

The BJP manifesto listed 15 promises for the development of Bengal and its people. Here’s what the party has promised:

National Security: Strict measures against illegal infiltration to ensure national security.

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Special White Paper: A ‘White Paper’ will be published to detail corruption and the decline of law and order during the 15 years of the TMC government.

End of syndicate Raj: Complete elimination of the “cut money” culture and “syndicate Raj.”

Government employees and pensioners: Assurance of DA (Dearness Allowance) at central rates and implementation of the 7th Pay Commission for all state employees and pensioners.

Employment & Youth Support: Creation of 1 crore new jobs and self-employment opportunities over the next 5 years. Financial assistance of Rs 3,000 for unemployed youth will be disbursed until employment is secured.

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Women’s safety: Formation of a special women’s police battalion, the “Durga Suraksha Squad”. As much as 33% of all state government jobs will be reserved for women.

Financial Support for Women: 3,000 monthly financial assistance to make women self-reliant.

Farmers’ welfare: Special government assistance for paddy, potato, and mango cultivation; ensuring fair prices for crops.

Fisheries & industries: Enrolling every fisherman under the ‘Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana.’ Making West Bengal a leading industrial hub and a top fish-exporting state.

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Uniform Civil Code (UCC): Enactment of laws for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code and strict measures against cattle smuggling.

Traditional industries: Development of old tea gardens, global branding for Darjeeling tea, and modernisation of the jute industry.

Language inclusion: Kudmali and Rajbanshi languages will be included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

Health & education: Implementation of Ayushman Bharat. Free HPV vaccination and breast cancer screening for women. Construction of a new AIIMS in North Bengal.

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Establishment of new IIT and IIM campuses in North Bengal.

Cultural heritage boost: Establishment of a special “Vande Mataram Museum”.

Religious freedom: Enforcement of laws to ensure the freedom of religious practices.