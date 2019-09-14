Toggle Menu
Amit Shah, BJP leaders mop floor at AIIMS as part of ‘seva saptah’

Shah was joined by the party's working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders as he took part in the drive at the India's premier government hospital.

Home Minister Amit Shah during a cleanliness drive at AIIMS hospital, in New Delhi. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah and his party colleagues mopped the floor at the AIIMS and met sanitation workers and children admitted at the hospital as he launched a “seva saptah” (week of service) on Saturday to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17.

Shah said that Modi had dedicated his life to serving the country, especially the poor, so it is only natural that the party should observe his birthday by taking part in various activities aimed at serving the society, be it planting trees, undertaking cleanliness drive or working to make the country single-use plastic free.

Home Minister Amit Shah during a cleanliness drive at AIIMS hospital, in New Delhi. Shah was also joined by the party’s working president J P Nadda and Delhi BJP leaders. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The exercise will end on September 20.

Shah, who is also the Union home minister, called upon BJP workers to reach out to the poor to serve them.

He said wherever the party is in power, its governments will also join the exercise aimed at serving the people.

In a tweet, he also appealed to people to spread the message for water conservation, ridding the country of single-use plastic and cleanliness everywhere.

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP Working President JP Nadda during a cleanliness drive inside AIIMS hospital, in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept.14, 2019. (PTI)

The BJP has been celebrating Modi’s birthday in a similar manner since he became prime minister in 2014.

