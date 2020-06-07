Amit Shah at Bihar rally: NDA to form govt with 2/3rd majority under leadership of Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah addressing Bihar Jan Samvad rally. (Twitter/BJP) Amit Shah addressing Bihar Jan Samvad rally. (Twitter/BJP)

Launching the BJP’s election campaign in Bihar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exuded confidence that the NDA would form the government with 2/3rd majority under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. Addressing the ‘Bihar Jansamvad Rally’ through video conferencing, Shah said under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state moved from “lalten raj” to “LED raj”.

“I believe that under Nitish Kumar ji’s leadership NDA will form the government with 2/3rd majority but this isn’t the time for politics. We all should fight Covid-19 under Modi ji’s leadership. Bihar’s growth rate was 3.9 per cent when RJD was ruling, it reached 11.3 per cent under Nitish Kumar,” Amit Shah said.

In opening remarks, Shah said the virtual rally was not a political rally but a medium to bring the people of the country together in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Bihar is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls in October-November this year.

“This rally has nothing to do with elections. The BJP believes in democracy. I want to salute the crores of corona warriors who are fighting against the virus by risking their lives. Health workers, police personnel and others, I want to acknowledge their contribution,” he said.

Shah also took a dig at the Opposition RJD and Congress, who protested earlier in the day by beating utensils. “Some people welcomed our today’s virtual rally by clanging ‘thalis’. I am glad they finally heard PM Modi’s appeal to show gratitude towards those fighting COVID-19,” he added.

Protesting against Shah’s rally, RJD, led by former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi and party chief Tejashwi Yadav, observed “Garib Adhikaar Diwas” by beating utensils while the Congress took to posters to urge citizens to mark “Shraddhanjali Diwas“. The posters read ‘virtual se actual muddon ka encounter‘.

The BJP had on Saturday announced that Union Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah would address party workers at approximately 72,000 booths to reach out to its cadres and workers. In Bihar, BJP’s organisational structure includes 45 organisational districts, 1,100 mandals, 9,000 shakti kendras and 72,000 booths.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd