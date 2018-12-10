Amit Shah back to Lok Sabha poll preparations, marathon party meet on December 13

WITH HIS hectic campaign for Assembly elections in five states over, BJP president Amit Shah is back to his preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. On December 13, Shah will meet top party leaders to assess the BJP’s booth action plan.

Advertising

The meeting at the party’s national headquarters — two days after the assembly poll results are announced — is scheduled to last seven hours. Shah has asked the national office-bearers, central leaders in charge of states, chiefs of state units and organisation secretaries to come with a report on the progress on the 22-point list of directives he had sent for booth managers. Unlike the other reports, the progress report will have to be specific with numbers and names, said a source.

Shah, who keeps insisting on “winning election by winning booths”, had sent the 22-point programme to all his core group members to see that they were implemented on the ground.

Apart from suggestions on organising intellectual meets and coordination with local RSS leaders and temple authorities, it includes directions on collecting the list of those who have smartphones, booking walls and preparing posters, plans to “cut” votes of rival parties and gain them for the BJP and distribute booklets on welfare programmes launched by the central and BJP state governments. The directives also wanted each booth manager to collect names of 10 youths who own bikes, mobile numbers of 10 youths and names of 10 each from OBC, SC and women voters.

Advertising

On Thursday, Shah will take stock of the progress and is expected to give suggestions wherever more work is to be done, party sources said. He may also try to coordinate the activities more effectively, a source added.

The party chief has also convened a two-day meeting of office-bearers as well as district presidents of the party’s youth wing from December 15. “The youth wing will have a key role in booth connect programmes and in coordinating the works of different morchas and groups in the electioneering,” said a BJYM leader. The party president had earlier asked the Yuva Morcha workers to connect with voters and reach out with information and materials on government schemes through social media.

Along with this is the BJP’s mega plan for a WhatsApp-based campaign through which Shah wants the party to reach out to maximum voters with information on the government’s initiatives for various sections of society.

Explained: 2019 polls: Not leaving anything to chance

Party sources said bjp president Amit Shah’s strategy to make the booths stronger is not just for keeping the party’s organisation network robust but also to counter the prospects of opposition parties coming together to defeat the BJP in the 2019 general elections. With some states showing signs of anti-incumbency against the BJP, Shah does not want to leave anything to chance, said a party leader.