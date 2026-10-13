Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over CEC protests, predicts ‘crushing defeat’ in 2029

Amit Shah said that in a major state where the Congress had once been in power, the party had failed to win a single election in 41 years, calling it a matter that required “serious introspection”. PTI Screengrab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, predicting another “crushing defeat” for the Congress in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Shah said the BJP, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to enjoy public support, and accused the Congress of pursuing “negative politics”.

“I want to tell Shri Rahul ji and his associates to prepare themselves once again for a crushing defeat in 2029. In the 2029 general elections, the NDA is going to win with a resounding majority, and the Congress is going to face defeat for the fourth consecutive time,” Shah told reporters in New Delhi.