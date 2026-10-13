Amit Shah targets Rahul Gandhi over CEC protests, predicts ‘crushing defeat’ in 2029

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Opposition’s protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, predicting another “crushing defeat” for the Congress in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.
Shah said the BJP, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to enjoy public support, and accused the Congress of pursuing “negative politics”.
“I want to tell Shri Rahul ji and his associates to prepare themselves once again for a crushing defeat in 2029. In the 2029 general elections, the NDA is going to win with a resounding majority, and the Congress is going to face defeat for the fourth consecutive time,” Shah told reporters in New Delhi.
“The people of this country are with Narendra Modi ji, with the BJP, with the NDA. You cannot deny this truth,” he said.
Targeting Gandhi over the Opposition’s allegations concerning the electoral process, Shah accused him of seeking to get infiltrators registered as voters.
“I want to ask Shri Rahul Gandhi ji directly: Is this the result of the SIR? The SIR started only after 2024,” he said, referring to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Shah also urged Gandhi to introspect over the Congress’s electoral performance, saying the party had repeatedly lost elections since he emerged as its principal leader.
“Ever since you became the principal leader of the Congress, and later its president, and now the Leader of the Opposition, the Congress party has continuously lost elections. You need to engage in introspections,” Shah said.
He added that the Congress could not win public trust through what he described as “fabricated media events” and “echoes of lies”.
PTI Inputs