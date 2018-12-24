Amit Shah: Assembly proceedings rubbed salt on wounds of ’84 riot victims

Referring to the adoption of a resolution on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots by the Delhi Assembly, which witnessed confusion after an AAP MLA slipped in a line on withdrawing former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s Bharat Ratna, BJP president Amit Shah Sunday said it was akin to “rubbing salt” on the victims’ wounds.

“What happened in the Assembly, and later, was like rubbing salt on the wounds of the riot victims; it has exposed the double-faced character of the Aam Aadmi Party,” Shah said, addressing booth-level workers and local leaders at IGI stadium on booth management and strategies to be adopted in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

On Friday, the Assembly had passed a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw the Bharat Ratna awarded to Rajiv, alleging that he justified the riots. But the party had later distanced itself from this, maintaining that the demand did not make it to the final resolution unanimously passed through voice vote.

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had later said it was merely a proposal from an individual MLA, and that the AAP does not support the proposal on taking back the country’s highest civilian award from Rajiv. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had said he had never allowed the tabling of the “amendment” to the original resolution circulated among the MLAs.

Speaking to more than 12,000 workers, Shah said Sikh victims had been denied justice for so many years because “the perpetrators of the riots were also the protectors (of the accused)”. He said it was only after the BJP came to power that justice was assured through the formation of a special investigation team and providing compensation to families of victims.

Shah also appealed to booth-level workers to take forward the message that if they choose Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in the 2019 elections, it will be last nail in the coffin of the Congress’s “nepotism and casteism”.

He asked workers to visit residents with a copy of the AAP’s manifesto, and tell them how the party has not fulfilled its promises of constructing new schools and hospitals and installing CCTV cameras. “Where are the hospitals, schools, marshals in buses for women’s security and CCTVs? The condition of mohalla clinics is such that filth and dogs have been found in many,” he alleged.

Shah said the Modi government, on the other hand, had fulfilled all its promises for Delhi and that the BJP will give an account of its work to voters in the 2019 elections. “It is unfortunate that the Arvind Kejriwal government did not allow implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi, fearing Modi will gain popularity,” he said.

State unit general secretary Ravindar Gupta said “the BJP is a party of cadres”. “If we are blowing the election bugle, it has to start with addressing cadres… We have started preparations for elections and the slogan is booth jeeto, chunao jeeto (win booths to win elections),” he said.