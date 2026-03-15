‘Will search out and remove infiltrators’: In Assam, Amit Shah reiterates pitch against ‘illegal immigration’

Expressing confidence that a BJP government would be voted in with “Assam’s biggest majority”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Guwahati on Sunday, once again highlighted his “promise” that a third-term BJP government would “search out” and remove “infiltrators”.

Shah was addressing a youth summit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, during a visit to the state. During the visit, he first inaugurated the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in the capital, along with the Golaghat Cancer Centre, the Tinsukia Cancer Centre, the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, and the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. He also laid the foundation stones of the Six Mile Swasthya Bhavan and the Abhayapuri District Hospital, saying that the current government has brought the state’s healthcare system on par with developed states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.