‘Will search out and remove infiltrators’: In Assam, Amit Shah reiterates pitch against ‘illegal immigration’

Expressing confidence that a BJP government would be voted in with “Assam’s biggest majority”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a rally in Guwahati on Sunday, once again highlighted his “promise” that a third-term BJP government would “search out” and remove “infiltrators”.
Shah was addressing a youth summit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the BJP’s youth wing, during a visit to the state. During the visit, he first inaugurated the Pragjyotishpur Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in the capital, along with the Golaghat Cancer Centre, the Tinsukia Cancer Centre, the Diphu Medical College and Hospital, the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital, and the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital. He also laid the foundation stones of the Six Mile Swasthya Bhavan and the Abhayapuri District Hospital, saying that the current government has brought the state’s healthcare system on par with developed states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.
Speaking at the rally later in the day, addressing young BJYM activists, after claiming strides in law and order, culture and tradition, and development projects, he emphasised the party’s repeated pitch against alleged illegal immigration, referring to a threat from “ghuspetiya” (infiltrators).
“We had promised that we would make Assam free of infiltrators. And Himanta has made 1,51,000 bighas of land free of infiltrators. I want to tell the people of Assam, give us a third mandate, not just in Assam, in the whole country, and we will search out and remove infiltrators,” he said.
Referring to districts with significant Bengali-origin Muslim populations, he said, “Can the Congress remove infiltrators? In Dhubri, Barpeta, Darrang, Morigaon, Bongaigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara, the infiltrators have entered. We will inspect every house, and the coming government will do the work of removing them.”
He targeted the Congress, saying, “Making Assam infiltrator-free can only be done by the BJP. The Congress party had even legalised, formalised and normalised this. We are resolving before the people of Assam to remove the normalised infiltrators.”
Referring to the SIR process, which has taken place across states, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is opposing SIR because the names of infiltrators are being cut off electoral lists. Rahul babu, this is just the beginning. We will not stop at cutting names. Names will be cut, and each one will have to leave the country — this is the BJP’s promise.”
Sukrita Baruah is a Principal Correspondent for The Indian Express, based in Guwahati. From this strategic hub, she provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of India's North East, a region characterized by its complex ethnic diversity, geopolitical significance, and unique developmental challenges.
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Ethnic & Social Dynamics: Deep-dive coverage of regional conflicts (such as the crisis in Manipur) and peace-building efforts.
Border & Geopolitics: Tracking developments along India’s international borders and their impact on local communities.
Governance & Policy: Reporting on state elections, tribal council decisions, and the implementation of central schemes in the North East.
Specialized Education Background: Prior to her current role, Sukrita was a dedicated Education Correspondent for The Indian Express in Delhi. This experience provided her with a sharp analytical lens for:
Policy Analysis: Evaluating the National Education Policy (NEP) and university-level reforms.
Student Affairs: Covering high-stakes stories regarding campus politics, national entrance exams, and the challenges within the primary and secondary education sectors. ... Read More