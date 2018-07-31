NRC is key to country’s security, no Indian citizen should worry: Amit Shah

Amit Shah asked the Congress and TMC to spell their stand on the issue of “illegal immigrants”. (file photo) Amit Shah asked the Congress and TMC to spell their stand on the issue of “illegal immigrants”. (file photo)

In a sharp attack against the Congress and Trinamool Congress, BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday accused them of misleading public on the National Register of Citizens (NRC) issue and asked them to clarify their stand.

“No Indian has been excluded by the NRC. Only those who haven’t been able to present proof of their citizenship have been excluded from the draft. 40 lakh is not a final figure. The Supreme Court laid down procedure will be followed,” he said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The reality is, Shah said, there are going to be official hearings for those whose names are not on the second draft.

Lashing at the Congress for indulging in “vote bank politics”, Shah said: “On what basis are you questioning the NRC? You have started it. You were only concerned about your vote bank. Our government has started the actual work on NRC.”

He also asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to spell his stand on the issue. “Vote bank politics should not be placed above national interest. We have never practised vote bank politics. We have always demanded the removal of illegal immigrants. We give the topmost priority for the security of the country and its people. There should be no confusion among the people and media,” he said.

Shah alleged that the Congress was in the habit of shifting its stand on the NRC issue. “When you are in power you have one stand and another while in Opposition. We have never indulged in vote bank politics,” he said.

He asserted that the NRC is the “soul” of the 1985 Assam Accord signed by former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. Shah claimed a perception was being created that people who migrated from other states would also be sent back. “Those who come from others states have every right to stay in Assam. A perception has been created that Bengalis, Tamilians, Rajasthanis will be sent back. The Opposition tried to spread this narrative,” he said.

The BJP president assured that the NRC will be “firmly and fairly” implemented.

Directing his attack at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shah said: “She (Mamata) is saying there will be a war in the country. On what basis is she saying this? she must come clear on this.”

“Do people of this country have rights or not? Can a country run like this?” he said.

He said the NRC was being implemented by keeping the safety and welfare of the country in mind. “It is the BJP’s firm stand that NRC will be implemented according to SC procedure,” he said.

