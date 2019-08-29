Amit Shah asks women to shun plastic bags: ‘Don’t worry about being labelled old-fashioned’

Asking women in Gujarat to not worry about being tagged as “old-fashioned”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asked them to shun plastic bags and start using bags made out of cloth or khadi.

Advertising

“If there is any big impediment in the way of cleanliness and better environment, then it is plastics,” said Shah while addressing an event of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation where he planted a tree sapling and flagged off eight electric BRTS buses. “We need to create habits that will prevent the use of single-use plastics. Sisters who carry home vegetables purchased in plastic bags, might perhaps not know that these bags prevent seepage of water into the ground. Our society that considers cow as mother, cannot imagine the pain it goes through after kilograms of plastic that it has ingested is taken out from its stomach,” he told a gathering organised near Gujarat Science City that falls under this Lok Sabha constituency.

“It might look a little old-fashioned, but if we can use cotton bags to buy vegetables, it can last for 10 years… We need not worry about being labelled old-fashioned. If we want to keep the earth alive, then we have to replace plastic bags with khadi or cloth bags. Shopkeepers should also think on these lines and replace plastic bags,” Shah said referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to make the country plastic-free.

“If we stop using plastic bags, then there is no question of anyone producing them. The state government is looking for solutions to stop the production of plastic bags. There are proposals to take strict steps against the industry as well,” he remarked.

Advertising

Lauding the efforts of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation that has planted 10.27 lakh trees in the city since June 2019, Shah said, “I had written to the chairmen and secretaries of various residential societies that fall under my (Lok Sabha) constituency, asking them to plant within their colonies and societies at least five trees that can live up to 100 years. I am happy that till now 3216 societies have sent replies to my office that five or more trees have been planted,” Shah told the gathering. He said in the last three months over 24 lakh trees have been planted in Ahmedabad district which includes 10.27 lakh trees planted by AMC and an additional 13.70 lakh trees planted in the rest of the district.

Talking about the Sardar Sarovar dam built on river Narmada, Shah said, “The foundation stone of the dam was laid before my birth in 1964… The work on the dam will be completed when the dam overflows at 138 meters and many brave individuals contributed to the completion of the dam. During the 14 years of chief ministership of Narendra Modi, more than 85 percent of the work was completed. When he became the Prime Minister, we got permission to install gates over the dam. And it is a matter of joy that in the coming 8-15 days, this dam will overflow.”