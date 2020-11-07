Amit Shah asks TMC govt to release white paper on political killings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the Dakshineswar Kali temple near Kolkata on Friday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

Maintaining that West Bengal tops states in political killings, Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said more than a hundred Bengal BJP workers have been killed over the last two-and-a-half years and asked the Mamata Banerjee government whether it would release a white paper on these deaths.

“How many political workers have been killed? How many arrests have been made? And how many have been named in chargesheets? In most cases, no arrest has been done, let alone filing chargesheets… I want to ask the Mamata Banerjee government whether it will release a white paper on this,” Shah asked, addressing the media on the second day of his visit to the state.

While some BJP leaders have urged for President’s Rule to be imposed in the state in view of political violence, Shah said there is no need for that, as there will be a change of government after April.

West Bengal goes to Assembly polls by next summer.

Shah also said BJP will contest the elections without a CM face. The BJP Parliamentary board and the party president will decide whether there is a need to announce a CM candidate, he said. “But we have contested many elections without a party (CM) face – like in Uttar Pradesh – and we have won many elections without such a candidate.”

Hitting out at what he called the TMC government’s appeasement politics, Shah said, “Due to her (Banerjee’s) appeasement politics, there is a feeling among people that they may have become second-grade citizens. This appeasement politics has reached such an extent that there are three sets of laws in West Bengal: one for Abhishek Banerjee (Lok Sabha MP and the CM’s nephew), one for her vote bank politics, and one for the common Bengalis. There is hardly any state in the country where three sets of laws exists.”

On crimes against women and the general law and order scenario in Bengal, Shah posed several questions for the Banerjeegovernment: “Why did the government not send state crime data to the National Crime Records Bureau after 2018? What is she trying to hide, and why? People want to know the status of law and order situation in Bengal. Will Mamata Banerjee answer these questions?”

