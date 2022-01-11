Amit Shah asks CJI, MPs, other stakeholders from judiciary for suggestions to amend criminal laws

In a significant step, kicking off the process for a “comprehensive review” of India’s criminal laws with the intention of creating a “people-centric legal structure,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for suggestions from Members of Parliament and stakeholders within the judiciary for amendments to the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act in a letter on December 31, 2021.

The letter mentioned that Shah has also requested Chief Justice of India, Chief Justices of High Courts, Chief Ministers of States, Administrators of the Union Territories, Bar Councils and the Law Universities to send their suggestions.

Shah wrote in his letter at the end of the year that the Union Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is committed to ensure speedy justice to all the citizens of India, especially those belonging to the weaker and backward sections”.

“In conformity with these constitutional and democratic aspirations, the Government of India has resolved to make comprehensive changes in the framework of criminal laws. The experience of seven decades of Indian democracy calls for comprehensive review of our criminal laws especially the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and adapt them in accordance with the contemporary needs and aspirations of our people.”

Shah called the “endeavour of bringing about a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system” an “enormous exercise of public participation, which can only be successful with the participation of all stakeholders”. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs “intends to make comprehensive amendments in criminal laws after receiving suggestions from various stakeholders.”

Calling the Parliament “one of the three important pillars of democracy,” he said that Members of Parliament have a “significant role in law making process” and mentioned that their suggestions “will be invaluable in this exercise”.

He asked the MPs to send their suggestions regarding amendments to the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act “at the earliest”.

The letter does not give any specific timeline for the review process.