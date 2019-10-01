Amit Shah: Article 370 removal was PM Modi’s homage to martyred jawans

UNION HOME Minister Amit Shah said Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid “real homage” to about 35,000 martyred jawans by removing Article 370 and Section 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion of the 27th Foundation Day of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) in Ahmedabad, Shah also said that time has come to bring “permanent peace” in the Valley so that soldiers can enjoy Kashmir’s scenic views instead of putting their lives in danger.

“The real homage to the about 35,000 martyred jawans has been given by our country’s Prime Minister who removed 370 and 35A and initiated permanent and constant peace in Kashmir. The martyrdom of these jawans demand that we create a situation in Kashmir so that there is peace forever. So that no jawan would have to sacrifice his life anymore and instead is able to enjoy the scenic views of Kashmir,” Shah said.

“For 70 years, no one dared to do this or bothered about it. This time, the people of this country gave the Prime Minister a strong mandate and in very first session, Narendra Modi ji has heralded a new era in Kashmir by removing 370 and 35A,” he said.

Advertising

“I wish to assure the people of Kashmir and the country that Kashmir will embark on the path to development, the path to peace. And, if anyone attempts to disturb Kashmir, our security forces will give them a befitting reply,” Shah said.

Referring to the RAF, which was founded in 1992 under the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Shah said it has played a crucial role in ensuring that rioters don’t get any opportunity to disturb peace. “Many times, a mob gets discouraged and flees when they get to know that the RAF is going to be deployed… In Ahmedabad and Puri, RAF played a big role in ensuring that the Jagannath Yatra is held in a safe manner every year,” he said.

BJP ready for BDC polls: Jitendra Singh

Jammu: A day after the State Election Commission announced J&K Block Development Council elections, Union Minister of State in the PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh, on Monday said the BJP was ready for it. “BJP as a party is always prepared for all sorts of elections whether BDC, Assembly or the Lok Sabha,” Singh said, adding that “we do not interfere in the functioning of the EC”.—ENS