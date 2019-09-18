PM Modi showed Pakistan its place by diluting Article 370: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown Pakistan its place by abrogating provisions of Article 370 and showing to the world that Kashmir is “an inalienable part of India”.

Shah also called on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi to tell people whether he was with the government’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir’s special status enjoyed under Article 370.

While addressing a public meeting in Jharkhand, Shah said, “By removing Article 370, Modiji has shown Pakistan its place and shown it to the world that Kashmir is an inalienable part of India. No one can raise an eye on Kashmir now.”

Assembly elections are due in Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Haryana this year.

Criticising the Congress’ stand on Article 370, Shah said that the grand old party failed to rise above party politics in nation’s interest. “BJP has always maintained that Article 370 is against the Unity and Integrity of India, Congress has always opposed our stand. Modiji took a bold decision and removed this article. Such matters need to be looked into by rising above the party and vote bank politics,” he said.

Shah said in 1971, Atalji (Bihari Vajpayee) supported the Indira Gandhi government in Parliament over the Bangladesh liberation war. He also said when Pakistan raised the Kashmir issue at the UN in 1990s, the then prime minister Narsimha Rao requested Vajpayee to present India’s stance in UN, which he accepted willingly even being in the opposition in Parliament.

“When the Country’s interests are in question, we don’t get bogged down by party politics. We have always stood strong with the government when the matter is of Nation’s security and integrity. Rahul Gandhi must clear the Congress’ stand on such issues,” Shah said.

Shah also thanked the people of Jharkhand for unanimously electing Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha elections this year, adding that the government has successfully controlled naxalism in the state and implemented various welfare schemes.