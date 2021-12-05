India developing indigenous anti-drone technology, forces will get it soon: Amit Shah

India is developing indigenous technology to thwart the growing threat of drones on the country’s borders and it will soon be made available to the security forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday.

“The best technology available in the world will be given to you for border security. It is the government’s commitment. To meet the threat of drones, the BSF, the NSG, and the DRDO are together working on an anti-drone defence system. I have full confidence in our scientists. Very soon we will have an indigenous anti-drone system in the country,” Shah said while addressing BSF personnel on the occasion of the force’s 57th Raising Day in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

This is the first time BSF’s Raising Day is being celebrated near the India-Pakistan border. The Home Minister appreciated this move by the force and said that such celebrations should indeed be made at places where the force’s jawans are setting examples of bravery every day and not in Delhi.

“Any country can only progress and make its culture prosper when it is secure. And you are the ones who secure the country. The nation is proud of you. For the Modi government, the meaning of border security is national security. So remember, you are not just securing the borders but giving the nation an opportunity to secure its position in the world,” Shah said.

Shah said the government was not only committed to the welfare of the force personnel but was also investing heavily in improving border infrastructure. “For better infrastructure on the borders, the budget for road construction has been increased from Rs 23,000 crore between 2008 and 2014 to Rs 44,600 crore between 2014 and 2020. This shows we are committed to improving border infrastructure,” Shah said.

The home minister also laid stress on improving relations between BSF personnel and civilians living in border areas. He said BSF must take care of the people and see if all government schemes are being implemented on the ground.

“The government has launched multiple welfare schemes for those living near the borders. I urge BSF jawans that along with securing the borders, whenever you find time, pay some attention to the implementation of these schemes. If we are able to keep our border people happy, make their facilities better, it will help you in securing the borders. I am sure you will both maintain relations and communications with the border people,” he said.

According to BSF, Shah paid rich tributes to the jawans of BSF who laid down their lives in the line of duty. “He reminisced the role of BSF in various historic events like the 1971 War when BSF personnel fought bravely against a numerically superior force despite being in the nascent stage of its raising,” the BSF said.

“During the parade, the contingents of different Frontiers of Border Security Force marched past the inspection dais, showcasing the Seema Praharis’ valour, saga and commitment to the nation. The parade comprised a march past of 12-foot contingents including Mahila Prahari contingent, decorated officers and men, the famed Camel Contingent and Camel Band, mounted column, dog Squad, communication contingent displaying the technological advances by the force, special appearance by BSF Bagpipers,” it added.